WWE RAW: What Rusev told Lana after the show went off the air

This week's WWE RAW ended in quite a spectacular fashion as Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding didn't quite go according to plan.

Rusev and Liv Morgan got themselves involved in the wedding ceremony which meant that Lashley and Lana did not actually get married.

After RAW went off the air, Rusev - who was hiding inside the giant cake and leapt out to attack Lashley during the show, threw cake into the air and into the crowd, while also eating some. He was clearly elated to have spoilt his ex-wife's wedding.

Lana had cake all over her face and repeatedly screamed "no" after her dream wedding with Lashley was ruined by Liv Morgan and Rusev.

Rusev egged the crowd to shout "Rusev Day", before saying a few words to Lana. The former United States champion had this to say to Lana: "I'm so sorry. But this is just life."

His comment seemed to infuriate Lana even more, as she tried to slap Rusev and then shouted at both Rusev and Morgan, who then left the ring to Lana and her now destroyed wedding cake.

