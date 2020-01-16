Cain Velasquez reveals his WWE Royal Rumble 2020 status

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Velasquez will be entering the Royal Rumble match

Cain Velasquez recently sat down with The Sun and confirmed that he will be a part of the Royal Rumble match at the upcoming namesake PPV. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion stated that he will enter the battle royal and win the whole thing. Here's what he had to say:

think I'm doing it, right, I think so.

I can win it, hell yeah, that's my mentality for everything. For everyone as well, that is how your mentality has to be.

I'm going in to win this thing.

Also read: Charlotte Flair opens up on Andrade and Zelina Vega's on-screen bond

Velasquez made his WWE debut way back in October, on the FOX premiere of SmackDown Live, immediately after Brock Lesnar had squashed Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship. Velasquez attacked The Beast, who decided to bail out. The two behemoths competed for the WWE title at the Crown Jewel PPV, wherein Lesnar defeated Velasquez to retain the belt.

A short while ago, Lesnar was revealed as the No. 1 entrant in the upcoming Royal Rumble match, despite him still holding the WWE Championship. His presence in the battle royal has given rise to a string of interesting scenarios. Now that Velasquez has confirmed that he will be a part of the match as well, it would be interesting to see whether these two former rivals lock horns again at some point in the match.