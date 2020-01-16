Charlotte Flair opens up on Andrade and Zelina Vega's on-screen bond

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Andrade, Flair, and Vega

WWE's power couple Andrade and Charlotte Flair recently sat down with Metro and discussed the possibility of the two teaming together on WWE TV.

Flair stated that the couple is open to doing a Mixed Tag Team match or something else down the road, but she wouldn't want to interfere with Andrade's career at this point in time. Flair also acknowledged that Andrade shares a strong on-screen bond with his manager Zelina Vega.

"So, for Andrade right now, the focus is having the US championship, and his bond with Zelina is so strong. I think the two of us having separate storylines and not being together on camera is probably for the best right now. Definitely later down the road, we’re open to the idea of a mixed tag or doing something together. But I think right now is a super important time in his career, and I wouldn’t want to interfere with how well Zelina and Manny work together."

Also read: Becky Lynch reveals one thing she would change from WWE WrestleMania 35

Charlotte and Andrade have been together for a while now, and the couple kicked off the new year by announcing that they're engaged. Andrade recently won the WWE US title from Rey Mysterio at a house show at Madison Square Garden, in what was his first title victory on the main roster. Zelina Vega was appointed as Andrade's manager back when the latter was in NXT, and the two are still together on the main roster.