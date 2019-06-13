×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 WWE superstars who are trying to impress Vince McMahon and 3 who aren't

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.48K   //    13 Jun 2019, 21:10 IST

Vince and Shane McMahon backstage at WrestleMania 32
Vince and Shane McMahon backstage at WrestleMania 32

Vince McMahon is the #1 man in the entire professional wrestling/sports entertainment industry and has been for the past few decades. His approach with the business was radically different from his father Vince McMahon Sr. and he made sure to take a more ruthless approach, buying out all his competition and taking the company to nationalization and subsequent globalization.

For many years, they've been the monopoly of the industry and every wrestler grew up dreaming of becoming a top WWE superstar. Mick Foley even said on one occasion that for a wrestler to get pushed in WWE, Vince McMahon needs to be a big fan of them himself. To do that, you really need to have multiple factors and layers to your talent to impress him.

However, the dynamic has changed quite a bit and with the rise of AEW and other promotions, many WWE superstars are reportedly "counting the days" till their contract ends. That doesn't necessarily mean that other superstars don't want to stay in WWE, but the common feeling has seemingly spread quite a bit.

Either way, there are a few WWE superstars who really want to impress Vince McMahon and will go leaps and bounds to do so. Here are three who do and three who don't!

#3. Doesn't want to impress: Rusev

Rusev declared that Rusev Day is dead
Rusev declared that Rusev Day is dead

Rusev is a superstar who has had momentum in WWE on multiple different occasions. As with many superstars, he was pushed to be a feeder to other superstars with bigger names. WWE never really capitalised on him and it's evident now that he has checked out.

He doesn't even seem to try anymore and doesn't necessarily hold back on Twitter either. It seems as though he has lost hope with WWE and has no desire to impress Vince McMahon anymore.

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
Vince McMahon Shane McMahon
Advertisement
7 WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon never forgave 
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who have backstage heat and 3 everyone loves
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon believes in and 3 who he could give up on
RELATED STORY
3 WWE stars who Vince McMahon will never make Universal Champion & 3 he will
RELATED STORY
3 recent ex-WWE Stars who have made surprising revelations about Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars who proved Vince McMahon wrong
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars that Vince McMahon is high on now
RELATED STORY
3 Times Vince McMahon was a genius and 3 times he wasn't
RELATED STORY
5 World Champions who Vince McMahon never believed in
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon could turn heel  
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us