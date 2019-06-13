3 WWE superstars who are trying to impress Vince McMahon and 3 who aren't

Vince and Shane McMahon backstage at WrestleMania 32

Vince McMahon is the #1 man in the entire professional wrestling/sports entertainment industry and has been for the past few decades. His approach with the business was radically different from his father Vince McMahon Sr. and he made sure to take a more ruthless approach, buying out all his competition and taking the company to nationalization and subsequent globalization.

For many years, they've been the monopoly of the industry and every wrestler grew up dreaming of becoming a top WWE superstar. Mick Foley even said on one occasion that for a wrestler to get pushed in WWE, Vince McMahon needs to be a big fan of them himself. To do that, you really need to have multiple factors and layers to your talent to impress him.

However, the dynamic has changed quite a bit and with the rise of AEW and other promotions, many WWE superstars are reportedly "counting the days" till their contract ends. That doesn't necessarily mean that other superstars don't want to stay in WWE, but the common feeling has seemingly spread quite a bit.

Either way, there are a few WWE superstars who really want to impress Vince McMahon and will go leaps and bounds to do so. Here are three who do and three who don't!

#3. Doesn't want to impress: Rusev

Rusev declared that Rusev Day is dead

Rusev is a superstar who has had momentum in WWE on multiple different occasions. As with many superstars, he was pushed to be a feeder to other superstars with bigger names. WWE never really capitalised on him and it's evident now that he has checked out.

He doesn't even seem to try anymore and doesn't necessarily hold back on Twitter either. It seems as though he has lost hope with WWE and has no desire to impress Vince McMahon anymore.

