5 things WWE superstars dislike the most about the company right now

Vince McMahon has been the subject of heavy criticism

From the sound of things, it's a frustrating time to be a WWE superstar. The backstage morale is low and it seems like everyone from top to bottom is aware that the system they have in place is broken.

It's evident when you have names like Triple H and Sasha Banks openly liking tweets that are highly critical of WWE. It's evident when you have superstars in the company constantly posting cryptic messages with obvious meanings. It's evident when you have superstars like Jon Moxley openly ripping apart the entire system while superstars like Batista and Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) have openly criticised Vince McMahon and WWE for the way things are run.

For WWE superstars who have dreamed of working with the company from their childhood, it isn't an easy period of time. But believe it or not, it's not the lack of getting a push that turns superstars away. There are multiple other reasons and here are a few things that frustrate WWE superstars the most now.

#5. Being underutilised

Rusev has been visibly unhappy at WWE

As we said, it's not getting a push or winning championships that necessarily drives WWE superstars. They're adults who know that everyone in the company has a role. Whether they're midcarders, upper midcarders or people on the lower card, they all want one thing in common - to be utilised.

All they want is to be involved in good storylines where they can bring the best out of themselves and their rivals and where they can apply their craft to the best. One must not forget that they are fans too and simply want to show the world what they're capable of. They don't have to be in title storylines to prove this.

