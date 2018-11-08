×
3 WWE Superstars who could be surprise entrants in the 2019 Royal Rumble

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
1.03K   //    08 Nov 2018, 13:11 IST

Enter caption
Royal Rumble has given it all to the WWE Universe

One of the most anticipated pay-per-views of the company, WWE Royal Rumble, will kick-off the road to WrestleMania on January 27, 2019.

The main attraction of this PPV is the 30 man Royal Rumble match, and the winner challenges for the WWE/Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

While the 2016 Royal Rumble had the WWE Championship on the line, the 2017 (Randy Orton) and 2018 (Shinsuke Nakamura) winners got WWE Championship matches at The Grandest Stage. Royal Rumble is all about entertainment for the WWE fans, as along with fierce action, you never know who will show up next. 

From shocking returns to memorable debuts, from unimaginable moments to unforgettable moments, Royal Rumble has given it all to the WWE Universe.

The 2018 Royal Rumble match saw Rey Mysterio and Hurricane make a comeback, while Andrade Cien Almas and Adam Cole made their main roster debuts. Here is a list of 3 superstars who could make a surprise appearance at the 2019 Royal Rumble match.

#3 Sami Zayn

The Underdog From The Underground is currently injured
The Underdog From The Underground is currently injured

Sami Zayn underwent a surgery after suffering from an injury back in June. The Underdog From The Underground is recovering at the moment.

The former NXT champion is speculated to get back in action before WrestleMania 35, and also could have a match at WrestleMania next year. To build-up to WrestleMania, Sami Zayn could make his return at Royal Rumble after a long break.

He had also made a return from injury in the 2016 Royal Rumble match, so there is little doubt that the creative team may not want him to make another in 2019.

#2 John Cena

John Cena has not performed in the US since WM 34
John Cena has not performed in the US since WM 34

After facing a loss against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34, Cena has not appeared on WWE TV. He has taken a long hiatus for his upcoming movie projects, though he has been wrestling for WWE in special events conducted around the world. 

The entire Cenation is waiting to see their leader John Cena make his return in WWE as soon as possible. With the Royal Rumble around the corner it would serve as the perfect stage for John Cena to surprise his fans by making an unexpected return.

John Cena is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history, so if he is booked officially for the pay-per-view, it would boost ticket sales, as fans are eagerly waiting to see the 2 time Royal Rumble winner return to his home.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
