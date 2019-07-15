×
3 WWE Superstars who could challenge Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2019

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.29K   //    15 Jul 2019, 17:53 IST

Brock Lesnar is the new Universal Champion.
It is officially done. Brock Lesnar has cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Universal Champion Seth Rollins during the main event of Extreme Rules 2019. Rollins had a gruesome bout against the team of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. Ultimately, the Beast Slayer has taken so much damage during the main event that he could not resist an ambush from Lesnar.

Lesnar is now a three-time Universal Champion and will head into SummerSlam as WWE's top champion for the third year in a row. At SummerSlam 2017, Lesnar defended his title against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe. At SummerSlam 2018, Lesnar lost his title to Roman Reigns, owing to an unintentional assist from Braun Strowman. However, who will the Beast Incarnate face at SummerSlam 2019? Let us take a look at a few WWE Superstars who could challenge Brock Lesnar for his Universal Title at SummerSlam 2019.

#3. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins will have some questions for the Beast Incarnate on the next episode of RAW.
Let's kick off the list with the most obvious pick. Even though the management explicitly said no one would get an automatic rematch clause, WWE has already backed down from it multiple times. Seth Rollins is the most obvious pick for being the Universal Title match at SummerSlam 2019 since the Architect has some questions for the Beast. WWE will most probably pull out the saga between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar from the previous year and apply it this year, with Rollins replacing Reigns.

Such a move could actually help Rollins since he lost his steam after winning the Universal title at WrestleMania 35 and a clean win against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2019 would kickstart a credible reign for the Architect.

