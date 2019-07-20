3 WWE Superstars who could face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.30K // 20 Jul 2019, 03:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Big Dog

Roman Reigns had a colossal battle at Extreme Rules, where the Big Dog teamed up with the Undertaker. The team of Reigns and the Deadman beat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred Tag Team Match, where The Phenom won the match for his team after pinning Shane.

Since relinquishing the Universal Title last year following the reveal of his Leukemia diagnosis, the Big Dog is having a decent run following his return. While Reigns defeated McIntyre at the Grandest Stage of Them All, he suffered a shocking loss against Shane McMahon at Super ShowDown. It was the first loss of the former Universal Champion this year. However, he got back on track after securing a victory over the Scottish Psychopath at Stomping Grounds.

Reigns has had a lengthy rivalry with Shane , but that feud has probably ended at Extreme Rules. With Shane starting a new feud with Kevin Owens, the Big Dog might need a new opponent at SummerSlam. Considering It's the second biggest pay-per-view of WWE, Reigns should have a big match.

Here we discuss three possible opponents for Roman Reigns at the biggest show of the Summer.

#3 Kofi Kingston

Will we see it?

Kofi Kingston is the current WWE Champion and he could be a great opponent for Reigns. Kingston faced Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules, where the champion picked up an impressive victory. Since the New Day member defeated Joe fairly, they might not have a rematch at SummerSlam and we could see a new opponent for the WWE Champion.

"Kofimania" is still running as wild as it was when it began at the WrestleMania this year. After winning the title, Kingston has been a fighting champion. He faced Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank, and defended the title against Dolph Ziggler at Super ShowDown and Stomping Grounds.

The fans have been vocal against continuous title opportunities for Reigns, but he is certainly a big draw. A match between Reigns and Kingston could be a popular headliner for SummerSlam. Moreover, the Big Dog's last WWE World Title reign was three years ago. If Kingston manages to pick up a win over Reigns, the champion could prove his dominance.

1 / 3 NEXT