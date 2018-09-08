3 WWE Superstars who deserve a shot at the United States Championship

Ali Akber FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 767 // 08 Sep 2018, 02:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Nakamura resorted to cheap tactics to win the title

On July 15 on WWE SmackDown Live, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy to become the new United States Champion after failing to do so at Extreme Rules.

The win however was not clean, as Nakamura executed his signature low-blow to win the title. Since turning heel, Nakamura has used the low-blow effectively to gain undue advantage over his opponents.

Jeff Hardy was unable to win back his United States Championship from the King of Strong Style in subsequent rematches, as he was constantly distracted or attacked by Randy Orton during matches. This dragged Hardy away from the title picture, leaving the door ajar for new competition for Nakamura.

Who should get a chance to win the United States Championship next? Lets look at three possible contenders for the title.

#3 Andrade "Cien" Almas

Almas with Zelina Vega

After working on the NXT brand for almost three years, Andrade "Cien" Almas finally made his debut on the SmackDown Live brand in April 2018. After competing in a few squash matches, unlike other former NXT Superstars, Almas was lucky enough to immediately get some high profile matches.

He’s had a short feud with Sin Cara and also been involved in top-tier matches with AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. He has impressed on every single outing, and therefore he seems ready to get involved in a long-term feud leading to a title shot.

The former NXT Champion seems like a good choice to become the next United States Champion. With Zelina Vega by his side, the two can make the secondary title seem like a big deal.

#2 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe

The Samoan Submission Machine is currently involved in a bitter feud with long time friend cum foe AJ Styles. AJ Styles is the current WWE Champion, but Joe wants the belt around his own waist. Joe has been hurling insults at Styles and attacking his family verbally whenever he gets a chance.

Such a heel seems perfect to counter Nakamura’s antics, as he has been on a spree of his own when it comes to attacking superstars. If the WWE does not plan to put the WWE Championship around Joe’s waist, then the United States Title will have to do for now.

The two men have been involved in many matches in NXT, and there is no doubt that if a feud between the two for a title is reignited, then the fans will stay glued to their screens.

1 / 2 NEXT