3 WWE Superstars who have defeated both Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker in a Singles Match

Vatsal Rathod // 29 Apr 2019, 01:43 IST

Two of the biggest superstars in the history of WWE!

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar are the two biggest, most iconic, and very protective WWE Superstars in the history of the company. Throughout their career, they have been at the top of the mountain and have dominated their opponents.

These two have had an iconic rivalry among themselves as well, with The Beast famously breaking The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak of 21-0 at WrestleMania 30. They then went on to have a series of matches at SummerSlam 2015 and Hell in a Cell in the same year.

Brock Lesnar as of late has dominated the RAW main-event scene as he was the Universal Champion for the most period of time ever since WrestleMania 33. He recently lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35, losing his Universal Championship and putting over Rollins big-time. The win was so huge because we rarely see the Beast being pinned on WWE TV.

The same goes with The Undertaker, whom not many superstars can claim to have a victory against. Though his mystique was definitely hurt with his streak ending, he still is one of the most protected wrestlers in all of WWE.

But there are a few wrestlers who have done the unthinkable task of defeating both of these icons in a one-on-one match.

In this article, let's take a look at 3 WWE Superstars who have pinned both Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker. How many of them can you guess before reading the article?

#3 Kurt Angle

The Olympic gold medalist was the first to achieve this feat!

Kurt Angle, the Hall of Famer, is arguably one of the greatest technical wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring. During his run as the WWE Champion, Angle defended his championship against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2003.

In a match that saw Lesnar take out the referee, and Vince McMahon interfering to help Lesnar break the submission, the Olympic gold medalist overcame all the odds and made Brock Lesnar tap out to the Ankle lock, thus retaining his title.

The former RAW General Manager has also secured a win against The Undertaker. At No Way Out 2006, The Undertaker and Kurt Angle battled it out for the World Heavyweight Championship in a classic match that lasted nearly 30 minutes.

The end of the match saw Angle countering the Hell's Gate submission into a roll-up to win and retain his title. In what is considered one of the top matches of the Phenom's career, he hugged Angle after the match as a sign of respect.

