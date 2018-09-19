3 WWE Superstars who may be the next United States Champion

The current US Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura

The WWE United States Championship is a mid-card title defended on the blue brand (SmackDown title). The title was inaugurated in 1975 and the inaugural champion was Harley Race.

The prestigious title has some rich history with dozens of Hall of Famers holding the title in the past. Just to name a few, Edge, Bret Hart, and Ric Flair.

The title currently rests on the shoulders of Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura is in his first title reign, and he won the title from Jeff Hardy about two months ago at Extreme Rules.

Given that Nakamura is a heel and coupled with the fact that SmackDown Live has a paper thin babyface roster, WWE doesn't have enough credible challengers for the current US Champion, which is why Nakamura is sparingly used on SmackDown Live these days.

Having said that, lets look at 3 WWE Superstars who could possibly dethrone the current US Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

#3 Rusev

Rusev and Nakamura have some history

Rusev is one of the most over superstars on the blue brand, and the WWE Universe absolutely idolises 'The Bulgarian Brute'. In fact, Rusev was on the verge of defeating 'The Artist' on this week's edition of SmackDown Live before Aiden English cost him the match intentionally, and proceeded to assault him after the match.

You could expect Rusev to 'crush' English in the near future and then live up to his true potential as a singles star. Rusev would be red-hot after dispatching Aiden English and would've gained some serious credibility and momentum. This could earn him a well-deserved US title opportunity against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura would then lose his coveted title to the 'Bulgarian Brute' on the greatest day in WWE history - 'Rusev Day'.

