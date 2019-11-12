3 WWE Superstars who never won a match on TV (and 3 who only won twice)

Sting competed in WWE in 2015

Whether they like it or not, WWE Superstars are often defined by the number of pre-determined wins and losses that they rack up throughout their careers.

Curt Hawkins, for example, will forever be known for his unprecedented losing streak, which lasted a total of 269 matches before he finally returned to winning ways with a pinfall victory over The Revival's Scott Dawson at WrestleMania 35.

Goldberg, meanwhile, won 173 matches in a row at the start of his WCW career before his undefeated record – and 174-day reign as World Heavyweight Champion – came to an end against Kevin Nash.

Having recently taken a look at Hawkins’ run as research for another article, it became apparent that a select few Superstars had recorded fewer victories than the former RAW Tag Team Champion, with some even failing to win any matches on WWE programming.

So, with that in mind, let's count down three lesser-known individuals who have never won a match on WWE television, plus three more established Superstars who were only able to win twice.

Disclaimer: RAW, SmackDown, PPVs, NXT, Main Event and Superstars count as ‘WWE television’ in this article. OVW and FCW do not.

#6 Never won on WWE TV: Brad Maddox

WWE fans will probably remember Brad Maddox for his time as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW, or perhaps for his shenanigans as the crooked referee in the main event of Hell in a Cell 2012.

But did you know that the former OVW Heavyweight Champion had several stop-start pushes as an in-ring talent on WWE’s main roster?

Following his initial run on television in late 2012, Maddox competed against Superstars including Michael McGillicutty (now known as Curtis Axel) and Zack Ryder at live events throughout 2013 during his time as the RAW GM, but he was never able to have a prolonged run of matches on television.

According to wrestling stats database Pro Fight DB, his only victories came at a SmackDown taping in November 2013 (vs. El Local) and at a Main Event taping in April 2015 (vs. Ryder), but neither of those matches were shown as part of WWE’s broadcasts.

