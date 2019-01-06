3 WWE Superstars Who Should Be Randy Orton's WrestleMania 35 Opponent and 3 Who Shouldn't

The Viper is a 13-time WWE Champion

The road to WrestleMania 35 will kick off at the Royal Rumble PPV scheduled to take place on the 27th of January 2019. And the WWE Creative will surely have big plans for their marquee superstar, Randy Orton heading into WM 35.

Randy Orton is a 13-time WWE Champion and the Apex Predator had last won the title 2 years ago at WrestleMania 33. In 2018, the master of the RKO defended his United States Championship in a fatal 4-way match against Rusev, Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal.

Though Randy failed to win that match, he has a good win-loss record at the Grandest Stage of 'em All. Orton once again turned heel in the year 2018 and it will be mesmerizing to see the 'heel' Legend Killer back at the Show of Shows after almost 3 years.

So, without further ado let's have a look at the 3 superstars who should be Randy's opponent and 3 who should not:

#1 - Should Be - Rey Mysterio

A Hair vs Mask stipulation would make this match even more exciting

Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton have been involved in a feud since WWE Crown Jewel and it looks like the WWE Creative will stretch this feud until WrestleMania 35. So, probably they will have both the men take part in the Royal Rumble match and will have Rey Mysterio eliminate Randy Orton from the match or they can also have Rey eliminate Randy during the Elimination Chamber match (if WWE has plans for these 2 superstars).

A disqualification finish at Fastlane will lead us to a WrestleMania match between the two but the Authority would add a 'Hair vs Mask' stipulation to this match and can let Mysterio take the big win at WrestleMania 35.

