3 WWE Superstars Who Should Be World Champion Before 2019

These superstars definitely deserve it

Ever since the brand split and superstar call-ups from NXT, both Smackdown Live and Raw may have too many superstars that they can't find specific roles for everyone. Most of them enjoyed their last incredible run in NXT. Some failed to create the same heat after being called up to the main roster. Superstars like Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre were phenomenal in NXT where they both were undefeated until they won the NXT Championship.

If WWE could use these superstars right, it would be very beneficial. They might not have been given the opportunity or failed at their first attempt, but they do deserve to be in the main roster and hold a title, either the WWE or Universal Championship. Superstars like Finn Balor made a big impact from his debut and received a monster push that saw him defeat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam to be the first ever Universal Champion.

After his return from injury, Balor didn't receive another shot at the title and didn't make another memorable impact. He continued to suffer losses on PPVs and Raw. Both WWE Champion AJ Styles and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar have been champion for too long and they should give other deserving superstars a chance at a world title run.

Others such as Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura went on to win their respective Royal Rumble matches but failed to win the titles at WrestleMania and other PPVs. It's not too late for these superstars to receive what belongs to them that they should've received a long time ago. Here are 3 superstars on the main roster that should win either the WWE or Universal Championship before the end of this year.

#3 Rusev

For Rusev, every day is Rusev Day

Rusev received a shot at the WWE Championship against AJ Styles at Extreme Rules where he failed to capture the title. Rusev proved that he deserved the title opportunity and he deserves to be WWE Champion. Extreme Rules might not have been the correct time and place, but there's no doubt that The Bulgarian Brute is worthy of being champion again.

Rusev has have found favour in the eyes of the WWE Universe. He is over with the fans despite being a heel. Rusev Day is one of the greatest things in WWE today. Rusev has been dominant in his early career before he was beaten by John Cena at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 where he not only lost his undefeated streak but also his United States Championship.

