3 WWE Superstars who should become the next Paul Heyman guy following the 2019 Superstar Shake-up

Who can Paul Heyman manage next?

The advocate/manager of The Beast Incarnate, Paul Heyman has always been regarded as one of the best managers in the WWE. And rightfully so, while his skills on the microphone are truly unparalleled, his wisdom, heel antics and mind games make him one of the most successful managers of all time.

Heyman has managed as many as 5 WWE Champions in the likes of Big Show, Rob Van Dam, CM Punk, Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar. However, ever since turning on CM Punk (which eventually led to a classic feud between Punk and Lesnar), Paul has been seen managing The Beast on WWE TV since the latter's first run with the company.

However, after losing his Universal Championship at the hands of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35, The Beast is rumored to take a break from WWE to return to UFC. As a matter of fact, he is not advertised for any of the upcoming televised events as well. Also, given the fact that he is most likely to feature in a UFC Heavyweight Championship match against Daniel Cormier, the former WWE Universal Champion might be gone for some considerable amount of time.

Thus, WWE could use this opportunity to tune a few potential names with Paul Heyman to elevate their careers under his guidance. Also, with the Superstar Shake up scheduled for next week, this gives WWE a perfect platform as well.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 3 superstars Paul Heyman could manage in the absence of Brock Lesnar.

#3 Lars Sullivan

Will Lars Sullivan be the next Paul Heyman guy?

Lars Sullivan, the NXT rookie, made a thunderous debut when he attacked Kurt Angle to send an alarming message to the entire roster this week on Monday Night Raw.

Well, given the fact that the Superstar shake-up is scheduled for next week, WWE could smartly launch him as the new Paul Heyman guy on the red brand. Often regarded as the next Brock Lesnar, Sullivan's character, as well as career, could benefit a lot under Heyman's guidance.

Paul could not only become his voice but could also help him when it comes to heel psychology to establish him as a top heel. All in all, Lars Sullivan as the next Heyman guy could do wonders to both WWE as well as Sullivan.

