3 WWE Superstars who shouldn't win the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match

The People's champion

The Royal Rumble is still three weeks away, but the build to the first pay-per-view event of 2019 is weak. It will emanate from the Chase Field in Arizona and will stream live on the WWE Network. The Royal Rumble sets the tone for the build to Wrestlemania and the winner of the Royal Rumble match has a clear-cut path to 'The Showcase of Immortals.' As always, the winner of the Rumble match will get a title shot at Wrestlemania.

Although WWE's roster is loaded with undeniable talent and charisma, only a few viable stars are worthy of winning the Rumble and headlining Wrestlemania.

Furthermore, the last 3 of 5 Royal Rumbles have left a majority of WWE's fan-base underwhelmed and disappointed. Batista's win in 2014 was met with a ton of criticism, the Roman Reigns' fan resentment started off with his Rumble win in 2015 and whereas Triple H's and Randy Orton's Rumble victories weren't met with severe resentment, the two aforementioned stars were underwhelming winners.

Now, let's get down to 3 WWE stars who should not win the 2019 Royal Rumble.

#3.The Rock

The Rock's time in the main event scene is up.

An interesting report emerged a few months ago which suggested an in-ring return for The Rock and a dream feud with Roman Reigns, which would be set up with The Rock's shocking return and a Royal Rumble win. However, Reigns fell ill and the match was scrapped.

Although his match with Reigns was called off, The Rock is still a huge favorite to win the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match. Many officials backstage have been clamoring for a Wrestlemania show-down between Brock Lesnar and The Rock. With Lesnar now Universal Champion, this match might as well be on the cards.

In my opinion, The Rock shouldn't win the Royal Rumble due to his part-time status and old age. The Royal Rumble match should be used to elevate younger talent and The Rock is way past his prime. Furthermore, The Rock has already won the Rumble match and may face fan backlash for stealing the spotlight from deserving talent if he wins the Rumble match.

