3 WWE Superstars who've beaten both Triple H and Batista at WrestleMania

Triple H and Batista are set to face each other at WrestleMania 35

Possibly the most personal storyline heading onto WrestleMania 35 is the one involving 2 former friends, former team members and most importantly 2 greats of this industry. Triple H vs Batista is set to take place at the Grandest Stage of Them All and the WWE Universe is tremendously excited for this bout.

Batista and Triple H have a long history which dates back to their Evolution days when The Game was mentoring Batista as the Animal reached the top. Batista did beat Triple H at WrestleMania 21 and became the new World Heavyweight Champion and the rest, as they say, is history. The Animal enjoyed the optimum phase of his career upon conquering the Cerebral Assasin at Mania!

Speaking about WrestleMania and these 2 legends, there is one startling fact to note here. In the history of WrestleMania, only 3 men hold a victory over both Triple H and Batista. Special achievement in its own sense considering the magnificent career these 2 massive personalities have had.

As both these men will be looking to score a victory over one another in what seems to be the final chapter in their history, let's take a look at the 3 men who can proudly claim to have beaten both Triple H and Batista at WrestleMania:

#3 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan doing his famous 'YES' celebration

Do you remember the Daniel Bryan YES! Movement? Of course, you do! Daniel Bryan was on a hot run back in 2014. The current WWE World Heavyweight Champion was enjoying a great run as an adored face and was receiving utterly sensational support from the WWE Universe heading onto WrestleMania 30.

But do you know who supposedly was the chosen one to have a great run that year? It was going to be Dave Batista! Batista returned that year at Royal Rumble and won the whole thing and got an opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

Unfortunately for Dave things didn't turn out according to the plan as Bryan's immensely growing popularity helped him propel to the top, thus making Batista's high profile run not much of a success. Byan had a truly heroic run at Mania as he first defeated Triple H before conquering Randy Orton and Batista in the main event to win the WWE World Championship.

Bryan defeated all 3 members of Evolution in one night and it remains as one of the most cherished WWE moments of all time. Bryan's efforts helped him join a paltry list of men to have defeated Triple H and Batista at WrestleMania.

