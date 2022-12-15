3 WWE Superstars who've never competed in NXT

From WWE Hall of Famer Edge all the way to the recent appearance of The New Day, it's become a lot more common for main roster stars to show up on NXT programming over the years.

While the list of main roster superstars who've popped up in NXT is quite impressive, you might be shocked to find out there are still a few wrestlers on the active roster who still haven't.

Today we gonna look at three WWE Superstars who've never competed in NXT... at least not yet.

#3. The All Mighty Bobby Lashley

In terms of physique, there aren't too many names who could compare to Bobby Lashley. That said, the former All-Mighty WWE Champion is no slouch when he steps into the ring either, especially during his later years.

While he's accomplished enough in the company to fill at least two superstars' resumes worth of accolades, Lashley has yet to compete on NXT programming. It's not hard to see why, as the brand wasn't around during Bobby's first run with the company from 2005 - 2008.

Moreover, he'd established himself as a top dog during his initial stint, so once he returned a decade later, NXT wasn't really a requirement.

Food for thought: If the former two-time WWE Champion happens to make an appearance anytime soon, he and Bron Breakker would undoubtedly make for a great bout. They're both powerhouses, have that sort of smash mouth, high-intensity style, and have both been made to look next to near unstoppable.

#2. The current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey

It may be one of the reasons a great deal of WWE fans resent her, as Ronda Rousey debuted on the main roster without wrestling a single match in NXT.

When you think about how the company has built her up to be an unstoppable juggernaut and how Mandy Rose was typically always one step ahead of her opponents, it would've made for a great strength vs. brain-type story.

Hey, it could've even been used as a way to permanently bring Rose and the rest of Toxic Attraction to the main roster.

If you asked a hardcore WWE fan in 2018 about the chances of Mandy defeating Ronda, they'd more than likely bet the house on the latter. In 2022, that would definitely be a bit more debatable, and it's not just because Rose has been booked to look like a legit champion this past year.

It was because they knew she'd stepped up her game and done more than enough on NXT to be deserving of a run as SmackDown Women's Champion by becoming the best version of herself and playing a part in helping to develop the future stars of tomorrow.

#1. The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes

Barring some video updates regarding his road to recovery, Cody Rhodes has yet to make his triumphant return following the assault he suffered at the hands of Seth Rollins.

But if there's one thing we've come to learn from his time since his return to WWE, The American Nightmare doesn't know the meaning of the word quit and has the heart of a lion.

That never-say-die attitude has made him one of pro wrestling's biggest stars in both WWE and AEW. He can also pull on your heartstrings with that same grit without appearing fake or phony.

While he's never competed in an official bout on NXT, his match made in heaven would no doubt be Grayson Waller.

Rhodes is quickly becoming a master of wrestler-to-fan psychology. Grayson's talent lies in his skill of getting the NXT Universe to despise him while still being able to appreciate his talent, the perfect yang to Cody's yin.

