3 WWE Superstars who won King of the Ring, the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank

Edge is the first man to win all three historic accolades.

In just a few days, the WWE Universe will see the coronation of a new King of the Ring.

For the five men remaining in the tournament, the Crown could be a career-defining victory for them, though there are a few Superstars who have gone even further.

Though capturing the King of the Ring is a victory in its own right, some Superstars have also won the Royal Rumble, such as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Bret 'Hitman' Hart and Triple H.

And whilst capturing both the throne and the Rumble match is nearly unheard of in WWE, there are a handful of stars who have done better.

Here are three WWE Superstars who won King of the Ring, the Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank.

#3 Brock Lesnar

Lesnar became the third man to get the Triple Crown with his Money in the Bank win this year.

The most recent star to accomplish this Triple Crown, Brock Lesnar's journey would start shortly after his debut in the WWE in 2002, and end earlier this year.

97 days after his debut in the company, Lesnar would win the 2002 King of the Ring tournament and would capture the Undisputed Title later that same year.

After being screwed out of the gold by Paul Heyman at Survivor Series, Lesnar would win the 2003 Royal Rumble at entrant #29, winning the title for the second time at WrestleMania 19.

From there, Lesnar's journey to the Triple Crown would go on a 16-year break, as Lesnar left the company in 2004, and returned in 2012.

At Money in the Bank 2019, Lesnar shocked everyone by winning the titular briefcase and would cash in at Extreme Rules mere months later to win his reign as WWE Universal Champion.

