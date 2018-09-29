Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 WWE Superstars who would benefit from a Dean Ambrose heel turn, and 3 who would not

29 Sep 2018

The Lunatic Fringe
The Lunatic Fringe

At this point, a Dean Ambrose heel turn is one of the most anticipated events in the WWE. Management keeps teasing it, and the imagination of the WWE Universe has been running wild.

Dean's heel turn would place him in contention for titles and main event matches, but this would benefit some superstars and not others. In this list, we look at superstars who have the most to gain, and those who have the most to lose if Dean were to turn heel.

#1 Gain - Roman Reigns

The Big Dog
The Big Dog

One of the superstars who would gain significantly if Dean turned heel is Roman Reigns. If Dean turns heel, The Dogs of War would have four members, and The Shield only two.

The WWE management could put over the idea of Roman overcoming impossible odds to prove that he truly deserves to be the Universal Champion. Roman would also benefit from the series of brother vs brother matches he is bound to have with Dean, that would go over very well with the crowd. 

#2 Lose - Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Psycopath
The Scottish Psychopath

The Scottish Psychopath is one of the superstars who has the most to lose if Dean turned heel. At the moment, Drew is one half of the tag team champions, and one of the most influential members of The Dogs of War.

Dean turning heel would put all the attention on him, and all of Drew's hard work since he came back to the main roster would be for naught. 

#3 Gain - Kurt Angle

How should we angle this shield?
How should we angle This Shield?

Kurt Angle is one of those superstars who's gaining is dependent on whether he joins The Shield after Dean's departure.

Kurt Angle has been on a storyline vacation, but rumors indicate that he has been working hard to get into the best shape of his life. An easy way to bring him back to television would be as a member of The Shield.

He has already proven that he has chemistry with The Shield, and it could play well into his feud with Baron Corbin. It may even spill off to involve the entire WWE roster in a sort of civil war storyline. 

