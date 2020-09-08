3 WWE Superstars whose accents were fake and 2 whose are real

WWE has a very diverse pool of wrestlers, who have joined the company from all over the world. The range of Superstars in the company today is wider than ever. There has been an appropriate representation of different backgrounds and each Superstar has their own distinct style.

This rings true for their speaking style as well. WWE Superstars, these days, do not generally speak with a fake accent, which has made their promos more authentic. But in the past, some stars were made to speak differently than they normally do.

This was due to various directions their characters went towards, with only a few accents sticking over time. There are also some WWE Superstars whose accents might seem made up, but are actually real. Regardless, all of them are memorable in their own ways.

Here are three WWE Superstars whose accents were fake, and two whose are real.

#5 Santino Marella's Italian accent (Fake)

One of the greatest comedy characters in WWE history.

As one of the most beloved comedy characters in WWE history, Santino Marella managed to make a career out of his fake accent. Instead of WWE presenting him as the Canadian that he is, they went all-in on making Santino an Italian. Santino even made his debut on a 2007 episode of RAW in Milan, Italy.

Vince McMahon picked somebody from the crowd to face Umaga for the Intercontinental Championship, with Santino being in the audience. After being picked, he stated that he was from San Fili, Calabria to a roar of cheers from the Italian fans.

What came next was dubbed the 'Milan Miracle', as Santino pinned Umaga to win the Intercontinental title on his WWE debut. It may have been solely thanks to Bobby Lashley's interference, but it was still a shocking moment, nevertheless. Santino Marella's Italian accent, over time, became even more over the top, in WWE.

He remained a consistent part of WWE's lower card, taking part in some memorable moments where he was usually the butt of the joke. It is commendable that Santino Marella kept the fake accent for seven whole years.