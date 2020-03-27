Former WWE Superstar reveals rejected gimmick changes he pitched to Vince McMahon

Brodie Lee aka Luke Harper spent his years in WWE as a member of the Wyatt family and later as one-half of the Tag Team The Bludgeon Brothers with Erick Rowan. Lee was a guest on Chris Jericho's podcast Talk is Jericho where he discussed his time in WWE as well as his journey to AEW.

Brodie Lee talked about how Vince McMahon was very set in his ways and didn't see him as anything else than a southern character. According to him, Vince only saw him as a 'Backwoods Hillbilly', despite him being from Rochester, New York. It isn't that Lee didn't try to change his gimmick.

He said he had pitched a couple of ideas to Vince McMahon, but he wasn't buying it.

"I wanted to be a collector of some sort..I'm very much into serial killers and stuff like that. So, I wanted to collect something from each person I would beat."

He also pitched a 'Smart Monster' gimmick.

"I could speak like I do in a very intelligent way and like break my opponents down in a way, that I wasn't doing in the Wyatt family. "

Brodie Lee said that he would look the same way but be intelligent like a Bruiser Brody. According to Lee, Vince McMahon didn't see him in that regard.

