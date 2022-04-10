3 WWE tag teams who could dethrone RK-Bro

From Booker T & Goldust to Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss, oddball tag teams are nothing new in WWE. As hard as it might be to believe, these sorts of makeshift stables that seem all but doomed from the start tend to have a surprisingly high success rate.

If you're looking for a recent example of this, look no further than Randy Orton & (Matt) Riddle: RK-Bro.

While the two may have gotten off to a rocky start as a tag team, this randomly-paired dynamic duo has managed to thrive as a team for almost a full year and currently reign over WWE as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

But as cliché as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and in the world of pro wrestling, sooner seems to come a lot more frequently than later.

Here are three tag teams who could potentially dethrone RK-Bro in the near future.

#3. The Usos as Unified WWE Tag Team Champions

The Usos & RK-Bro aren't strangers by any means. Besides clashing at Survivor Series last year, they recently battled on the March 28 edition of Monday Night RAW.

The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two featured a championship unification bout between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. That night, The Tribal Chief finally settled his feud with The Beast and became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The latest edition of SmackDown featured a segment where Reigns instructed his Bloodline Brethren (or cousins in this case) to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles in order to solidy the faction's dominace over the promotion.

While nothing has been made official yet, if a unification bout goes down, there's a good chance that RK-Bro's title reign will sadly come to an end.

#2. The Street Profits recapture the RAW Tag Team Titles

Although The Street Profits were once WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, they technically never defeated anyone to win the belts.

After being drafted to RAW during the 2020 draft, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits swapped titles with the then-Raw champs The New Day.

They'd go on to hold the straps for a couple of months before dropping them to The Hurt Business at WWE TLC. Since then, Montez and Angelo have yet to successfully recapture the gold. Will 2022 be the year The Street Profits regain the RAW Tag Team Titles?

#1. The saga continues with Alpha Accademy

Remember what was stated in the intro about successful oddball tag teams? Enter Alpha Academy, the utterly whimsical pairing of Chad Gable and Otis.

Since their inception near the end of 2020, AA has managed to go from a makeshift stable to the perfect balance of humor, charm, charisma, and in-ring expertise.

In fact, they ended RK-Bro's first tag title reign back in January of this year. The two teams were embroiled in a ludicrous feud that not only consisted of wrestling matches but spelling bees and scooter races as well.

RK-Bro would eventually regain their championships in March, and while Alpha Academy competed for a chance to win the titles again at WrestleMania 38, they ultimately came up short.

Will AA get another shot down the line? Or does WWE have other plans for the Academy?

