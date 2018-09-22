3 WWE tag teams rumoured to break up before the end of 2018

The New Day has lost its charm overtime

The last edition of SmackDown Live featured a heartbreaking split up of the fan favourite 'Rusev Day'. Though they were crazy over with the fans, WWE Creative did not give them a major push, and chose to split them.

Well, this was not the first time WWE has broken a tag team, and certainly won't be the last. As per rumours, there are a few other teams in line to meet the same fate before the end of this year, and sooner or later, WWE will begin laying the breadcrumbs for the same.

So without further ado, I present to you 3 WWE tag teams rumoured to break up before the end of 2018.

#3 Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

McIntyre and Ziggler are the current Raw tag team champions

As per the reports of Cagesideseats.com Drew McIntyre is in the line for a big singles push, and may take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in the near future.

Therefore a potential break up for the tag team of The Show-off and The Scottish Psychopath may totally be on the cards before the end of 2018.

Currently, the duo hold the WWE Raw tag team titles, thus it will be interesting to see how WWE plans their split up.

#2 The Shield

The Hounds of Justice may split up in the near future

Well, this one seems obvious. As per the reports of Cagesideseats.com, Ambrose was rumoured to turn heel on his return to the WWE. However, he is still portrayed as a face and is currently taking on the trio of Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre. But make no mistake about it, it is only a matter of time before The Lunatic Fringe turns on his brothers.

WWE could have him turn on Rollins, starting an intense feud for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

