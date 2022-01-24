3 championships that must be introduced in WWE (and 4 that can be discarded)

A month into 2022, and things are already heating up in WWE. Whether it's Brock Lesnar performing as a babyface or his highly-anticipated clash against Bobby Lashley, these storylines are extremely intriguing.

The storylines in the promotion are usually targeted towards the championships. These titles are the top prizes of their respective brands. However, the preferences and opinions of fans often keep changing. WWE has survived in the industry, adapting to various developmental changes and the demands of its fans.

Likewise, the championship scenario in McMahon's promotion is becoming stale. The buffs have demanded the promotion to introduce some new titles and remove some existing ones.

In this article, we'll discuss three championships to introduce in WWE and four to discard. Which of these titles do you want to see in the promotion? Tell us in the comments below!

#5. Six top titles in WWE can be unified into three world championships

WWE reintroduced brand extension in 2016, following which every top title was split equally between RAW and SmackDown. Over the past few months, both brands' roster has gotten considerably thinner due to mass releases.

Recently, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns have started showing up on both brands. This may be the onset of nullification of brands. If that's the case, WWE must unify its top titles because a world title seems legit when undisputed.

It has been rumored that WWE's planning to raise the stakes of the next Lesnar vs. Reigns by unifying the titles. This implies that the WWE and Universal titles, RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, and the tag team titles will be merged into three separate and individual titles.

Edited by Abhinav Singh