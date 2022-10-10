3 WWE women who could follow their partner back to the company and 2 who have 

WWE released a lot of talent throughout 2020 and 2021, and it appears that Triple H has brought back some of the most popular stars this year.

Several couples have already returned to the company since The Game took control in July 2022, but there are still a few former duos who are split at the moment.

The following list looks at just three former WWE women who could follow their partner back to the company and two who already have.

#5. Could return: Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan was released back in 2020 and has since welcomed her first child with her husband Raymond Rowe, who's known as Erik from The Viking Raiders.

Logan appeared at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but this was short-lived since she was quickly eliminated. The former Roitt Squad member has also appeared in a vignette for The Viking Raiders and recently did a voice-over for one of their teases on the season premiere of SmackDown.

This could mean that the former star could be set to make her return to the company to be part of The Viking Raiders alongside her husband.

#4. Has returned: Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae was once part of the NXT brand alongside her husband, Johnny Gargano. The couple welcomed their first child back in February this year, and Gargano later made his return to the company on the Monday Night RAW brand in August.

His wife interestingly joined him on the same brand just a few weeks later, and the duo has now become a popular part of the flagship show.

It's unclear if they will be working together as they once did in NXT, but for now, the WWE Universe is happy to have the Garganos back on-screen.

#3. Could return: Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes was once part of WWE as a ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles, much like her husband, she requested her release from the company back in 2016 and has since gone on to work for a number of other promotions.

Cody Rhodes made his return at WrestleMania 38 and was on an impressive winning streak ahead of his injury at Hell in a Cell.

Brandi has remained active on social media since her husband's company switch, and many fans believe that she could also be interested in returning in the future.

The former WWE announcer recently spoke about her future inside the squared circle. She said is still training all of the time and planning to continue her in-ring career.

#2. Has returned: Scarlett

Karrion Kross was one of the most surprising releases from the Vince McMahon era in 2021, especially since the former NXT Champion had only been promoted to the main roster a few weeks prior to the announcement.

Triple H has managed to right his wrong and rehired Kross a few weeks into his takeover alongside his wife, Scarlett.

The couple has since become one of the most feared on SmackDown and were recently able to make their presence known as part of Kross' strap match at Extreme Rules.

#1. Could return: Jojo Offerman

Joseann Offerman @ItsJoseann @Windham6 Holy shit! So damn proud of you baby. Holy shit! So damn proud of you baby. 😍 @Windham6

One of the biggest WWE returns in recent memory came on Saturday night at Extreme Rules 2022 when Bray Wyatt brought The Firefly Fun House to life. Following his arrival back in WWE, his fiance Jojo Offerman reacted, which has now led to speculation that she could also be looking to return.

Offerman was a popular star on Total Divas before working as a ring announcer for WWE until she was released from the company alongside her husband last summer.

Do you think these couples will be reunited soon? Have your say in the comments section below...

