3 WWE women Penta has fought before

WWE star Penta is looking to make a mark on RAW with some big wins. He defeated Chad Gable and Pet e Dunne after making his debut earlier this year.

Penta, famously known as Pentagon Jr., has had an illustrious career where he has faced some of the top men in the business. That’s not all, as he has also faced some current WWE women in matches before they made their way to the Stamford-based promotion.

Competing as Pentagon Dark, he took on a few women in Lucha Underground. It allowed him to put on some great matches against different wrestlers. However, WWE does not produce many intergender matches.

Check out the three female superstars Penta fought before his WWE debut.

#3. Kairi Sane has been a top name in the wrestling industry

Widely known as one of the best intergender matches, Pentagon Dark faced off against some of the best women the wrestling industry has to offer in a Gauntlet match in Lucha Underground.

One of his opponents during the contest was none other than former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane. The Pirate Princess is known for her athleticism and supreme fighting skills in the ring.

Needless to say, the two stars put on a treat for fans as it turned out to be a match to watch. It had some brutal spots where Sane took a lot of punishment.

Working as Kairi Hojo (Doku), the WWE star proved her worth and weakened Penta for the next stars to come before taking the loss. It was a great contest which ended with the referee’s decision after six minutes.

#2. WWE star IYO SKY is one of the finest

The final boss of the Black Lotus society, IYO SKY, also faced Pentagon Dark in the same Gauntlet Match where Kairi Sane took a loss. She came out last to take on the Lucha legend in the match.

It turned out to be the longest contest in the gauntlet match. They traded some insane moves and the match had brutal spots to make it more memorable.

The Damage CTRL member, working as Hitokiri, proved to be too much for the masked wrestler. Penta took a loss from her after the match went on for nearly 13 minutes.

It was a great show for the fans from both stars. The entire Lucha Underground - Breaker Of Bones episode was dedicated to the gauntlet match.

#1. Chelsea Green and Penta had a singles match

Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green has been having a great time in front of the WWE Universe. The extremely talented wrestler used to fight in intergender matches on the independent circuit.

In 2018, she squared off against Pentagon Dark in a match on Lucha Underground - Spiders And Skeletons. The two stars main evented the show in one of the most entertaining intergender matches of all time.

They fought for nearly ten minutes, during which Green, wrestling as Reklusa, took a lot of punishment. In the end, Penta won the hard-fought match.

Green has faced many top men in the industry in intergender matches. Her match against Penta was arguably her finest.

