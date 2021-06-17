3 WWE women who surpassed their parent's success and 2 who didn't

The legends of WWE have paved quite a path for the current roster. Whilst there is already pressure on the current generation to continue the work of their predecessors, the pressure is much worse for a handful of athletes.

In recent years, many female wrestlers have come through the ranks in WWE and have had the weight of their family's expectations thrust onto their shoulders. Second and third-generation female wrestlers have populated the women's locker room and have pushed to equal or better the success their parents already had in the business.

Whilst there are a few who have been able to surpass the success that their parents were able to have in the business, there are others who have fallen a little below the mark.

The following list looks at just three WWE women who have been able to surpass their parents' success and two who couldn't.

#5. Surpassed her parent's success - Former WWE Women's Champion Carmella

Carmella is currently performing on the SmackDown roster where she's a former two-time Women's Champion. The inaugural female Money in the Bank winner is often forgotten when it comes to second-generation superstars since her father was a jobber in the company in the 1990s.

Paul Van Dale made several appearances for the company as an enhancement talent during the early years of Monday Night RAW. His daughter has since been able to follow in his footsteps after starting out her career as a cheerleader and dancer.

Like several women in the company at present, including Alexa Bliss and Mandy Rose, Carmella joined WWE without any experience in the ring and has since been able to excel in both NXT and on the main roster.

The former Women's Champion is a lifelong wrestling fan and grew up idolizing Miss Elizabeth before later joining the company back in 2013. Carmella initially applied for Tough Enough back in 2010 but withdrew her application when she was accepted as a Laker Girl.

Carmella has recently had a gimmick change where she's seen as the "most beautiful woman in WWE" and was able to signal her attitude change with a victory this past week on SmackDown.

Edited by Daniel Wood