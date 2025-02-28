3 WWE WrestleMania 41 dream matches that you may not know have already happened

WWE WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and fans have been waiting to see some dream matches at the show. One dream match fans had in mind was between Gunther and CM Punk. The match seems to be off the table now that Punk lost the Royal Rumble match, and Jey Uso challenged The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Meanwhile, a few other dream matches could take place at the show. These matches could be confirmed at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE. However, many fans may not know that some of their dream matches have already taken place in the company on a smaller stage.

Check out the three WWE WrestleMania 41 dream matches that have already happened in the company.

#3. CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes will be a treat for fans

Ad

Trending

CM Punk is heading to Elimination Chamber to win the men’s chamber match and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This is one of the hottest matches that have been waiting in line in the company.

Punk and Rhodes are competing at similar levels, and many fans see this as a dream match that could take place at WrestleMania 41. However, some fans may not know that these two men have locked horns in singles competition before.

Ad

Back on September 22, 2008, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk competed in their first singles match for the company on RAW. Punk won the contest, after which they competed in several multi-man matches in WWE.

If Punk wins the Elimination Chamber match, their WrestleMania 41 clash will be a treat for many as they’ve returned to the company with a renewed attitude.

#2. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair have faced each other many times

Ad

Reigning Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will find her challenger for WrestleMania 41 at Elimination Chamber. That is if she manages to retain her title against IYO SKY after the PLE.

Many fans are rooting for Bianca Belair to win the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, as she is the most established star in the contest. A title match between the two top women of WWE will be a dream match for many.

Ad

Meanwhile, Belair and Ripley competed in several singles matches during their time in NXT. The first was at a live show for NXT on September 23, 2017, soon after The Nightmare came into the company.

One of the best matches between the two stars came at NXT TakeOver: Portland 2020 when Belair unsuccessfully challenged Ripley for the NXT Women’s Title.

#1. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes could steal the show at WWE WrestleMania 41

Ad

Another top dream match involving Cody Rhodes that could take place at WrestleMania 41 could be against John Cena. The Greatest of All Time declared himself for the Elimination Chamber Match after failing to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Cena has fans behind him as he is looking to win his 17th world title. His match for the championship could be against Cody Rhodes, who is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

John Cena has been away from WWE for a while and seemingly returned for short feuds against top stars. However, the two stars have rubbed shoulders during both men’s earlier stints with the company.

They competed in September 2009 on RAW in a match that Cena won by disqualification. They have also competed in a few more singles and multi-man matches for the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback