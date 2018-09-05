3 WWE Wrestlers Who Passed Away In Their Peak Years

Professional Wrestling remains one of the most popular sports in North America and the world, featuring wrestlers who compete against each other in scripted and rehearsed matches in a squared ring. Like any other sport, professional wrestling comes with a lot of hazards for superstars who compete physically in matches, and on some occasions, the physicalities and competitiveness take a toll on a superstars life resulting in an early death. WWE remains the world's biggest wrestling promotion has had its fair share of casualties, losing some of its finest wrestlers.

Today we take a look at three WWE superstars who died during their prime times in the sport. We do this with no other intention than paying each of these stars a well-deserved tribute for their performances.

#3 Owen Hart

Owen Hart was one of two brothers from the great Hart wrestling family who competed for WWE. Owen had a decorated career in wrestling which spanned three promotions, the Independent Circuit, World Championship Wrestling, and the World Wrestling Federation( now WWE). His success in the WWF came in his second return where he formed a tag team partnership with his real-life brother in law, Neidhart. He later went on to feud with his real-life brother Bret Hart in what remains one of the greatest WWE feuds in history.

In 1999, Owen who had become a prominent superstar in WWE met his untimely death in an entrance stunt where he was to be lowered using a harness line at the start of his Intercontinental Championship match during a WWE PPV named Over the Edge in Kansas City. Owen fell about 78 feet after there was a technical failure with the raptors and died of Internal bleeding. Owen is still remembered in WWE circles as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

