Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 WWE Wrestlers Who Passed Away In Their Peak Years

fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.75K   //    05 Sep 2018, 21:24 IST

Professional Wrestling remains one of the most popular sports in North America and the world, featuring wrestlers who compete against each other in scripted and rehearsed matches in a squared ring. Like any other sport, professional wrestling comes with a lot of hazards for superstars who compete physically in matches, and on some occasions, the physicalities and competitiveness take a toll on a superstars life resulting in an early death. WWE remains the world's biggest wrestling promotion has had its fair share of casualties, losing some of its finest wrestlers.

Today we take a look at three WWE superstars who died during their prime times in the sport. We do this with no other intention than paying each of these stars a well-deserved tribute for their performances.

#3 Owen Hart

<p>

Owen Hart was one of two brothers from the great Hart wrestling family who competed for WWE. Owen had a decorated career in wrestling which spanned three promotions, the Independent Circuit, World Championship Wrestling, and the World Wrestling Federation( now WWE). His success in the WWF came in his second return where he formed a tag team partnership with his real-life brother in law, Neidhart. He later went on to feud with his real-life brother Bret Hart in what remains one of the greatest WWE feuds in history.

In 1999, Owen who had become a prominent superstar in WWE met his untimely death in an entrance stunt where he was to be lowered using a harness line at the start of his Intercontinental Championship match during a WWE PPV named Over the Edge in Kansas City. Owen fell about 78 feet after there was a technical failure with the raptors and died of Internal bleeding. Owen is still remembered in WWE circles as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Eddie Guerrero Chris Benoit
fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 wrestlers who left us too early
RELATED STORY
3 WWE wrestlers who need more TV time
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who retired very early
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers who desperately need a new finisher
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who died early
RELATED STORY
10 great wrestlers who have passed on and their legacies
RELATED STORY
7 Intriguing facts about Wrestling legend, Chris Benoit
RELATED STORY
5 Tallest Wrestlers in WWE History
RELATED STORY
3 Peoples Who Probably Hate Brock Lesnar In Real Life
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: 3 former wrestlers who could return...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us