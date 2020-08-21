30 exciting NXT facts you need to know before TakeOver: XXX

August 22, 2020, will be a special night for WWE NXT, as the brand will present the 30th edition of TakeOver on this night. WWE NXT has been around for more than a decade and has been home to some of the biggest Superstars on RAW and SmackDown today.

TakeOver has been NXT's premier event for a long time now. NXT Superstars make it a point to deliver the best performance possible on this night and their efforts have given us some of the greatest matches in recent memory.

Now that NXT TakeOver is mere days away from reaching an impressive milestone, let's take a look at 30 exciting things you need to know about the black and gold brand.

#30 A roster history to be proud of

The Shield

Here are some of the biggest WWE Superstars who once honed their skills in WWE NXT: Alexa Bliss, The Shield, The Wyatt Family, The Four Horsewomen, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, and Kevin Owens.

#29 Humble beginnings

Wade Barrett

NXT first came into the picture as a reality TV show, with contestants gunning for a WWE contract. The rookies of the first season of NXT went on to invade WWE RAW and attacked John Cena in one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.

#28 The NXT North American title debuts

Adam Cole

The secondary NXT title was introduced on the road to WrestleMania 34 in 2018, and Adam Cole became the inaugural Champion by winning a 6-Man Ladder match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. The other contestants in the match were EC3, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Ricochet, and Velveteen Dream.

#27 No person has held the NXT North American title twice

Ricochet

Ever since the NXT North American title came into being, there have been six different wrestlers who held the title: Adam Cole, Ricochet, Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, Roderick Strong, and Keith Lee.

#26 Flourishing under the guidance of one of the all-time greats

William Regal

In 2014, WWE veteran William Regal was appointed as the new General Manager of the NXT brand. He has been doing an incredible job over the past few years and is still going strong as the brand's GM.

#25 NXT ArRIVAL makes history

Superstars in action at NXT ArRIVAL

NXT ArRIVAL was the first live event that WWE streamed on its network. A 2-hour event, NXT ArRIVAL took place on February 27, 2014.