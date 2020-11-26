30 current female WWE Superstars: Who are they dating?

The women of WWE are strong, fearless and phenomenal Superstars, who put on entertaining bouts on a weekly basis and still look good while doing it. Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley changed the landscape of the entire industry by breaking barriers and putting women's wrestling on the map.

The WWE Universe is well aware of what these competitors are capable of in the ring, but they're also interested in the lives that the women of WWE lead outside the squared circle. They want to know what the Superstars get up to in their personal time and who they spend it with.

While a lot of wrestlers met their significant other in WWE, others found love outside the company and they still manage to keep their relationship sailing smoothly. With that said, let's take a look at who these 30 female WWE Superstars are dating.

#30 Mandy Rose is dating Tino Sabbatelli

Mandy Rose and her boyfriend Tino Sabbatelli

Some people reading this might be disappointed to learn that Mandy Rose's real-life boyfriend isn't Otis. "God's Greatest Creation" is actually dating WWE NXT Superstar and former AEW wrestler Tino Sabbatelli.

The details of their relationship aren't quite known, but they did make an appearance together at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Tino Sabbatelli made his official NXT debut in 2016, before being released from his contract earlier this year. He went on to compete in All Elite Wrestling, and then re-signed with WWE in October 2020.

During an interview with TVSeriesHub earlier this year, Mandy Rose was asked how her real-life boyfriend felt about her romantic storyline with Otis.

"My boyfriend doesn’t have an issue with it. It’s all a storyline and entertainment. If he got jealous of this, or if any guy did, it wouldn’t work out, honestly."

#29 Chelsea Green is engaged to former WWE star Matthew Cardona (Zack Ryder)

She said Ooh Yeah! pic.twitter.com/kq9I44FgTa — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 5, 2019

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green and Matt Cordona were planning to get married this year, but they had to postpone their wedding until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chelsea Green shared a photo of her and her fiancé Matt Cardona, who wrestled in WWE as Zack Ryder, on Instagram. The caption read: "Instead of being upset about our postponed wedding, we will cheers to the fact that we are both healthy & happy 2021 it is!"

#28 Ruby Riott is dating Jake Something

One-half of the Riott Squad, Ruby Riott, is going out with IMPACT Wrestling's Jake Deaner, who is known under the ring name Jake Something.

Unlike other Superstars who are dating or married to a fellow WWE wrestler, Ruby Riott encountered her partner outside the company.