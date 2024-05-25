30-year-old to join Gunther in new stable at WWE King & Queen of the Ring? Exploring massive twist

We are just a few moments away from crowning the 2024 King of the Ring as Gunther prepares to clash with Randy Orton in the finals of the tournament at King & Queen of the Ring. The anticipation among the WWE Universe has heightened even further after Triple H raised the stakes, announcing that the winner will receive a title shot at SummerSlam 2024.

However, as we approach this first-time-ever showdown, speculation has arisen about Ilja Dragunov potentially joining forces with the Ring General and forming an alliance at the Saudi Arabia PLE. This belief stems from multiple interactions between the Imperium leader and the Mad Dragon since Dragunov joined the RAW roster.

Additionally, after Dragunov failed to advance in the KOTR, Gunther expressed his reaction on social media, hinting at an impending rematch but not imminently. So, it's possible that instead of standing against the Ring General, Dragunov might decide to align with him by aiding Gunther in winning the King of the Ring 2024.

Moreover, last year, there were reports that Dragunov was in talks to become a member of Imperium. So, with Dragunov's arrival on the main roster, it seems highly likely that the former NXT Champion might join forces with Imperium Leader at King & Queen of the Ring 2024.

Additionally, if the Ring General wins with Dragunov's assistance, it would also serve as a great way to protect Randy Orton despite his loss in this match.

What does Gunther think about the idea of Ilja Dragunov's joining the Imperium?

A few weeks back, while speaking on Gorilla Position, Gunther finally expressed his thoughts about the potential idea of Ilja Dragunov joining the Imperium faction. The Ring General stated that while he admires the Mad Dragon's skills and would like him in his faction, he also believes that Dragunov is a better adversary than a friend.

Gunther mentioned how their clashes bring out the best in each other, highlighting the intense in-ring action that results whenever they face off.

Additionally, the former IC Champion noted that the 30-year-old star has his own path on the main roster, and he is excited to see where things will end up in the future.

This statement reveals that the Ring General holds mixed feelings about the idea of Ilja joining forces with him in WWE. It will be fascinating to see when this scenario will come to fruition on the red brand.

