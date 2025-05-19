  • home icon
  30-year-old WWE Superstar to help Bron Breakker beat Jey Uso on RAW? Potential explored

30-year-old WWE Superstar to help Bron Breakker beat Jey Uso on RAW? Potential explored

By Thomas Crack
Modified May 19, 2025 16:01 GMT
Who will come out on top between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker on RAW? (Photo Credits:WWE.com)
Last week on RAW, Jey Uso came to blows with Bron Breakker after the World Heavyweight Champion looked to thwart Seth Rollins and Bron's assault on CM Punk.

Bron and Jey will finish what they started last week tonight on RAW, as the two stars will collide in a non-title match.

Whilst Uso's full attention will be on Breakker, the latter may get some assistance during the match, not from Seth Rollins, but from Jey's upcoming challenger at Saturday Night's Main Event, Logan Paul.

Whether Logan Paul becomes the third man in Seth Rollins' new stable or if he is just there to take out Uso, his potential involvement could generate tons of heat from Jey's die-hard fans on RAW tonight.

Triple H believes Jey Uso is proving his doubters wrong

Jey Uso faced many critics throughout his rise to the top of WWE. Whilst his connection to the crowd cannot be denied, some have questioned his overall abilities as an in-ring performer.

Speaking on WWE's YouTube Channel ahead of WrestleMania 41 last month, Triple H defended Uso, claiming the latter is proving why he is a main event box office superstar.

"Right? That’s, that’s what it takes to be a top guy. It’s about box office. And Jey is proving what he said he was, which is Main Event Jey Uso, whether some people like that or not. Right?"
Check out the full interview below:

Despite being in a tag team with his brother Jimmy for most of his WWE career, Jey has shown over the past couple of years that he has all the skills necessary to make it as a top singles performer.

