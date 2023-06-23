31-time champion honored, Bloodline turmoil on SmackDown - 6 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

It has been a slow week in terms of WWE Network & Peacock uploads. It has become a common theme for non-Premium Live Event weeks to feature very little new programming, with the exception of the monthly classic drop. Still, this weekend will have a little extra.

RAW Talk from Monday was added to the archives. Jackie Redmond, one of the hosts, has been absent for several weeks now and continued to be on the latest upload. Tuesday then saw the addition of NXT from the prior week.

Wednesday featured two uploads. One was a month-old edition of RAW, while the other new upload was an episode of The Bump. The interview show featured Pretty Deadly and Raquel Rodriguez in-studio. Lastly, a new episode of This Week In WWE was added on-demand on Thursday.

This weekend will see six new uploads. This includes a brand-new compilation highlighting a legend, an indie show, two programs that recently aired on other platforms, and more. What's set to arrive on-demand?

Below are six shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#6. The SmackDown LowDown is back with a new episode

The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream this weekend. The analysis program will air on Saturday, June 24th, at 10 AM EST. The series features two hosts breaking down the events of Friday Night SmackDown from the previous night.

The show hosts are typically Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond; however, Redmond has been missing for several weeks. McKenzie Mitchell, Megan Morant, Byron Saxton, and Scott Stanford sometimes co-host. The program also features three interviews featuring stars of the blue brand.

Last week's interviews portion of the show can be seen in the video above. Pretty Deadly was interviewed first, followed by Shotzi. Lastly, LA Knight was interviewed, but things turned chaotic with Butch and Santos brawling with The Megastar.

#5. WWE Main Event & #4. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows, will air on-demand

The Kevin Owens Show with Sami Zayn

Two shows recently aired on various platforms will be coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. As a reminder, RAW and SmackDown are added on a 30-day delay due to TV rights, while NXT Level Up and Main Event have closer to a two-week delay due to a deal with Hulu.

WWE Main Event from June 8th, 2023, will be available on Saturday, June 24th. The show featured four underrated RAW stars. The opening bout saw Candice LeRae clash with Xia Li while Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa wrestled in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from May 26th, 2023, will be available on-demand on Sunday, June 25th. This was the SmackDown before Night of Champions and was headlined by an episode of The Kevin Owens Show. Owens and Zayn were interrupted by The Bloodline, and chaos ensued.

#3. wXw Wrestling will offer another event

Another indie program will arrive on WWE Network and Peacock. The newest show will be wXw Wrestling's We Love Wrestling #44 program, which initially took place on May 12th. The show will be available on-demand on Saturday, June 24th.

The main card for the German event featured seven big-time bouts. The main event was a slugfest between Shigehiro Irie and Peter Tihanyi for the wXw Unified World Wrestling Title. Tristan Archer, Baby Allison, LSG, Only Friends, and other stars also appeared at the big event.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Ivy Nile vs. Jacy Jayne

A brand new edition of NXT Level Up will premiere on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The episode will air immediately following SmackDown on FOX on Friday, June 23rd at 10 PM EST.

As a reminder, the upload will not be available on-demand after initially streaming for Peacock subscribers. This is due to contractual obligations the company has to Hulu.

Three big-time matches have been announced for the show. Jacy Jayne and Ivy Nile are set to clash in the main event. Ivy hopes to remain undefeated in the program. Additionally, Channing "Stacks' Lorenzo will clash with Kale Dixon, and Tavion Heights will battle Luca Crusifino.

#1. A new compilation will be available highlighting a former champion

💫 @KundanSarmah97 This month marks 25 years of one of the greatest ever to do it.



What is your favorite Edge moment and match?? This month marks 25 years of one of the greatest ever to do it.

A new episode of The Best Of WWE is set to arrive on both streaming platforms this weekend. More specifically, the video will air on Friday, June 23rd. The special upload will highlight Hall of Famer Edge.

The Best Of WWE: 25 Years of Edge is part of a week-long tribute to The Rated-R Superstar. The former world champion debuted on WWF television two and a half decades ago.

You can check out the preview for the video below:

"Edge celebrates 25 years of being The Ultimate Opportunist. From his mysterious debut to his miraculous return, The Rated-R Superstar innovates the TLC Match and Spears through the likes of Kurt Angle, Mick Foley and The Undertaker on his way to becoming one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history."

Prepare for a long video, as this compilation highlighting Edge's career has a run time of about four hours and 25 minutes. Some of his greatest opponents will be featured, including The Undertaker and Mick Foley, whom he battled at WrestleMania.

