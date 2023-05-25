31-time champion returns, new rivalry starts - 4 finishes to AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2023

The stage is all set for WWE Night of Champions 2023 as Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will lock horns to crown the brand new World Heavyweight Champion.

Both stars have gathered significant momentum in the last few weeks. Rollins defeated the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest in the first round and Finn Balor in the semi-finals to become a finalist in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

On the other hand, Styles defeated prominent names like Edge and Rey Mysterio in the first round and then Bobby Lashley in the final to secure his spot in the title bout. With that said, the high-stakes match at WWE Night of Champions 2023 could end in several exciting ways.

#4 Seth Rollins wins

Apart from Cody Rhodes, if anyone deserves to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it is indeed Seth Rollins. While he cannot challenge Roman Reigns according to Draft rules, the World Heavyweight Championship seems perfect for him.

Rollins defeated Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 and secured several major victories after The Show of Shows. He has the right momentum to defeat AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions 2023. If the match remains perfectly clean, it is safe to say that The Visionary can become the new champion.

#3 AJ Styles wins the World Heavyweight Championship

While most fans expected someone like Edge to advance to the final against Seth Rollins, Triple H surprised fans by booking The Phenomenal One to qualify for the championship contest.

This could mean that the company has great plans for AJ Styles shortly. If true, he could defeat The Visionary at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Styles is a multi-time world champion who will remain a strong contender for any world championship considering his potential. He could go on to add another world title reign to his resume on May 27.

#2 Karrion Kross makes his presence felt

#Smackdown Karrion Kross takes aim at AJ Styles… Karrion Kross takes aim at AJ Styles…#Smackdown https://t.co/1mCjFjjSPj

While Karrion Kross hasn't been booked to compete at WWE Night of Champions 2023, fans shouldn't be shocked if he appears at the event.

During a recent episode of SmackDown, Kross made his intentions clear in a segment where he showed a card featuring AJ Styles. The move confirmed his motive to go head-to-head with The Phenomenal One in the coming weeks.

Kross can appear during the World Heavyweight Championship match and possibly cost AJ Styles the bout, leading to a rivalry between the two stars on SmackDown. Seth Rollins will become the new champion in the process.

#1 The Rated-R Superstar shocks the world at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era “It’s going to end soon and I gotta end it right this time and there is no better way to finish it than to win the World Heavyweight Championship and then when I lose it, that’s it, I’m done.” - Edge “It’s going to end soon and I gotta end it right this time and there is no better way to finish it than to win the World Heavyweight Championship and then when I lose it, that’s it, I’m done.” - Edge https://t.co/GR65QrvBJ1

Fans are well aware of Edge's 12-year-long story surrounding the World Heavyweight Championship - a title he never lost in the first place.

His pursuit to regain the championship could have gained momentum if he qualified for the final in Jeddah. However, AJ Styles defeated Edge and Rey Mysterio to eventually become a finalist.

The 31-time champion could surprisingly turn heel turn to cause chaos during WWE Night of Champions 2023, attacking AJ Styles to reignite their rivalry on SmackDown. The two could finally have a long-term feud fans have been patiently waiting for. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins can embark on a memorable run as champion.

What will happen at WWE Night of Champions 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

