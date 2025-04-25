31-year old to return for the first time since 2023 to challenge Dominik Mysterio? Intercontinental Title scenario explored 

Dominik Mysterio has been on a high since winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. But now, an old rival might be coming back to shake things up. Bad Bunny, the Grammy-winning artist and former WWE competitor, could be eyeing a return- and this time, it might be to challenge Dominik for the gold.

Dominik Mysterio appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show last year and was asked about possibly facing Bad Bunny again.

“I know Bad Bunny did his thing with Damian in PR, and getting involved in my match last year… but at the end of the day, Damian said it- you’re a singer, dude. Stay in your lane... As far as unfinished business goes, if he’s more than willing to get in my face again, I’m down to throw down if you know what I’m talking about,” Dominik said.

He made it clear that if Bunny wants to step up again, he’s more than ready to settle things in the ring. This wouldn’t be the first time the two have clashed. Back in April 2023, during a heated moment on RAW, Damian Priest chokeslammed Bad Bunny through a table. In the same year, Bunny interrupted Dominik Mysterio's match, leading him to lose against his dad at WrestleMania 39.

Their issues haven’t been fully settled since then, and with Dominik now holding the IC title, there’s more at stake than ever before.

If Bad Bunny does return to WWE for the first time since 2023, it could set up a blockbuster match. Dominik Mysterio may have Judgement Day behind him, but the Puerto Rican star has proved before that he can hold his own inside the ring.

With their unfinished past and the IC Championship on the line, fans could be in for a big showdown. Right now, these are just speculations, and nothing is confirmed about their potential match.

A WWE legend is not fond of Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio’s post-WrestleMania 41 celebrations may have gone a bit too far, and now a WWE legend is not happy. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by WWE, Dirty Dom was seen walking by Scott Steiner and Sami Zayn, proudly flaunting his newly won Intercontinental Championship.

Instead of just passing by, Dom took a jab at Steiner, taunting him before quickly walking away. The move didn’t sit well with the legend, who later took to X (fka Twitter) to vent his frustration.

Scott Steiner, clearly irritated, said he was just chatting with Zayn when Dominik made his comment. He fired back only, saying Mysterio was lucky to walk away before he could confront him.

The situation hits even harder since Dominik Mysterio took the title off Steiner’s nephew, Bron Breakker. With Breakker now aligned with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins, and tensions rising, fans are wondering if Steiner might return for one more run to battle Dirty Dom.

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More