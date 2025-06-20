31-year old star to return after 265 days and challenge Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Jacob Fatu is the WWE United States Champion and one of the fiercest stars in the company. He recently turned babyface and is feuding with The New Bloodline while also seemingly teasing a blockbuster match with Damian Priest. With that being said, another challenger could be on the horizon.

In what could be major news, Cody Whoades of PWN recently teased Ilja Dragunov's return could come sooner rather than later. There is a chance that this could mean the 31-year-old WWE star could return on SmackDown tonight. If that's the case, he could shockingly challenge Jacob Fatu for the United States Title.

The Mad Dragon has been away from World Wrestling Entertainment for 265 days. His last appearance was at a live event on September 28, 2024, where he was injured during a bout with his long-time rival, Gunther. This came just a matter of months after he made his main roster debut.

With Ilja's return being teased and the possibility that it could come sooner rather than later, a comeback on WWE Friday Night SmackDown might certainly be on the cards.

Jacob Fatu vs. Ilja Dragunov would be one of the most intense fights World Wrestling Entertainment could book. Win or lose, Dragunov will come out looking stronger for just hanging with Fatu. From there, a level of respect, albeit with some underlying hostility and animosity due to their competitive nature, would likely be achieved.

Ilja Dragunov could also try to finish what he started on WWE RAW

In addition to a surprise appearance on Friday Night SmackDown tonight, The Mad Dragon could show up on Monday Night RAW. Technically, he was a member of the red brand's roster before getting hurt, but WWE is fast and loose with the brand split these days anyway.

If he does show up on RAW, Ilja will almost certainly try to finish what he started and pick up from where he left off. Prior to being injured, Ilja was seemingly about to have an extended feud with The Judgment Day.

The Mad Dragon had some backstage confrontations with the group. Many thought he might align with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, known as The Terror Twins, to feud with the dangerous faction. Of course, that never happened.

With Carlito gone and Liv Morgan injured, there is no better time for Ilja Dragunov to show up and target The Judgment Day again. Who knows, he might even try to win the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio.

