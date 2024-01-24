31-year-old WWE Superstar to feud with Damage CTRL at Royal Rumble? Exploring how it could happen

Damage CTRL has been a very dominant faction on SmackDown. Despite going through internal tensions recently, the heel faction has stood the test of time and has asserted its dominance. However, there is a chance that in the coming weeks, the team could suffer a threat from a 31-year-old major WWE Superstar.

The superstar who could cause a threat to Damage CTRL is Jade Cargill. At the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, many people are expecting Bayley to win the competition and challenge Rhea Ripley on RAW. However, WWE could book a massive twist involving Cargill and Bayley.

Jade Cargill could be the one to eliminate Bayley and win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. This could lead to the 31-year-old star getting on the bad side of Damage CTRL, which could further lead to a potential rivalry between Jade and the heel faction in the weeks after Royal Rumble.

While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, a feud between Jade Cargill and Damage CTRL is good for the former. By feuding and potentially defeating members of the heel faction, Cargill will be able to assert her dominance in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if WWE does something along these lines in the coming weeks.

Damage CTRL member breaks character to praise WWE veteran

Being a heel faction, it is hard to find Damage CTRL to appreciate anyone apart from themselves. However, Bayley recently broke character to appreciate WWE commentator Michael Cole. During the Stamford-based promotion's ThunderDome Era, Bayley and Cole were indulged in a rivalry, with the former taking shots at the commentator.

During a recent appearance on the Under the Ring podcast, The Role Model discussed her rivalry with Michael Cole.

Bayley said:

"It was just a weird time. A lot of stuff was on the fly and we kind of just had to fill time. So that a lot of that just came from like, Okay, well it's awkwardly quiet in here. There's only one person in this arena and it's Michael Cole so he's getting it. It's just random things like that that make you really think on your feet which is fun."

The Damage CTRL member also broke character to praise Cole. Bayley mentioned she would give Cole all the flowers and respect that he deserves.

"Honestly, he's the greatest at what he does. He has done this for what, 25 years? I can't even imagine, and being able to be consistent with that, he did two shows every week. I get tired doing one. I will give him all his flowers and his respect and all that stuff."

Expand Tweet

Bayley, in her own way, is also on the path to becoming a legend in WWE. Over the years, The Role Model has made several contributions and suffered losses for the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

Do you think Bayley is a future WWE Hall of Famer? Sound off in the comments section below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.