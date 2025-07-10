32-year-old star to eliminate Nikki Bella and win the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution? Exploring the possibility

Nikki Bella will make her in-ring return at WWE Evolution this weekend. She will compete in a high-stakes Battle Royal for a world title opportunity at Clash in Paris. Considering her star power and status, The Fearless One has a real chance to win the match. However, just when victory would be in her grasp, a 32-year-old star could shatter her dreams by tossing her out of the ring.

Stephanie Vaquer could eliminate Nikki Bella to win the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution. The Dark Angel is currently the favorite to win the contest this Sunday due to her popularity among fans and international appeal. Therefore, there is a good possibility that Vaquer will win the Battle Royal by outlasting others.

Meanwhile, Nikki Bella is being presented as the center figure of Evolution 2025. Therefore, she is likely to deliver an impactful performance this Sunday. Nikki is likely to be one of the last two survivors in the Battle Royal. Hence, there are high chances that Stephanie Vaquer may have to eliminate The Bella Twins member to punch her ticket for Clash in Paris.

Moreover, the Hall of Famer is rumored to be back for a notable run and is likely to compete at SummerSlam. Considering that, this angle could lead to a potential feud between the two women. It could culminate in a blockbuster showdown between Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella at The Biggest Party of The Summer next month.

WWE appears to have big plans for The Dark Angel, as the company seems to be building the 32-year-old as the future face of the company. A victory at such a big event by eliminating a legend could help her solidify her status on the main roster. However, this is purely speculative at present.

Nikki Bella to turn heel on WWE RAW after Evolution?

Nikki Bella could suffer a huge setback, as she might fail to win the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution. Such an angle could kick off a new chapter for the legendary star on Monday Night RAW ahead of SummerSlam 2025. There is a high possibility that it may lead to her heel turn.

Currently, WWE's women's division is stacked with top babyfaces like IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, and Stephanie Vaquer. Given Bella's incredible experience and on-screen charisma, she could be an impactful heel. It could open the doors for some incredible feuds on the roster.

Ever since Liv Morgan has been sidelined, the spot for a top heel on RAW has been open, and WWE could easily fit the former Divas Champion in that. Additionally, a potential feud between Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella on the Road to SummerSlam could easily set the stage for that heel turn.

Vaquer is already one of the most-loved babyfaces on the roster. Therefore, the creative team will have no choice but to turn The Bella Twins member heel if she is set for a feud with the former NXT star. That said, this is mere conjecture at the moment.

