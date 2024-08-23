32-year-old WWE star to turn heel for the first time on SmackDown this week? Analyzing potential twist

WWE SmackDown promises to be one not to miss with an exciting show announced thus far. It's a championship special with LA Knight defending the United States Championship against Santos Escobar. The Bloodline will also defend their WWE Tag Team Championship for the first time against the Street Profits.

No title will be on the line when Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill team up against Unholy Union. Three Brits, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and Blair Davenport, form the stable, and they can pick up the victory. Cargill is waiting to enjoy a singles run replicating her AEW tenure, which could come as she turns on Naomi.

The former TNA Knockouts Champion is the most likely of the trio to take the pinfall. Jade Cargill could grow frustrated that she's lost and take her anger out on a defenseless Naomi, much to Bianca Belair's disapproval.

Fans are waiting for Cargill and Belair to lock horns, which could be the starting point. We were teased with a feud between the duo at the 2023 Royal Rumble, but the duo have surprisingly been tagging instead of feuding.

Naomi could be a nuisance, losing and making Cargill break into a heel character to kickstart a villainous run. The 32-year-old could start a rivalry with the Queen of Glow, making the EST of WWE second-guess her friendship with the former AEW TBS Champion. SmackDown's women's roster needs a freshen-up, which could be the required action.

Jade Cargill on tagging with Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's run as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions surprised many. The duo was expected to be embroiled in a feud when the storm arrived in WWE.

That wasn't the case, and Cargill and Belair became tag champions, using their dominance to bat away challengers. That was until Clash at the Castle when they lost the belts to The Unholy Union.

Jade Cargill touched on her tag team with Belair and why they decided to team up rather than rival one another. The SmackDown star said:

"I know a lot of people, even before she came to WWE, they were like, ‘Oh, that’s a dream match. Bianca vs. Jade’ and I’m like, ‘everybody always wants what they can’t have,’ but now it could be a possibility, but not now not now... When I was presented with the opportunity to tag with her, I’m like, ‘yeah, this would be great’ because what’s better than one, it’s two, and I feel like it hits so much different when we’re together.” [H/T WrestleTalk].

The duo's tag team partnership could help build the story around their rivalry. Cargill has yet to be given a singles run in the company, but it's a long time coming. A win over Belair in a lengthy rivalry on SmackDown could propel her into the main event picture.

