32-year-old WWE Superstar could replace Elton Prince in Pretty Deadly following heartbreaking injury

Pretty Deadly picked up the win over The Brawling Brutes last night on WWE SmackDown, but the duo was hit with the unexpected news that Elton Prince had suffered a separated shoulder.

It's unclear how long this will leave him sidelined, but if it's longer than a few weeks, he may need to be replaced to ensure their current feud with The Brawling Brutes can continue into SummerSlam.

There are several stars who could step into Elton Prince's shoes, including Austin Theory, since he has been working with the duo in recent weeks on the blue brand.

That being said, Theory has his own issues ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer, so Mace from Maximum Male Models could be called in to take his place.

Maximum Male Models have been missing from WWE TV for several months

Pretty Deadly has seemingly taken the place of Maximum Male Models since Maxxine Dupri joined forces with Alpha Academy. Mace and Mansoor haven't been seen on WWE TV since, which could now be their opportunity to return.

Mace would be a great short-term replacement for Prince, but if The Brawling Brutes wanted a six-man tag match, then Maximum Male Models could join forces with Kit Wilson and help him through the feud.

It will be interesting to see who WWE brings in or if they allow Prince to still appear with his injury and help Wilson from ringside. The duo is one of the hottest things on SmackDown at the moment and has become popular with the company's fanbase, so it's unlikely that they will be kept off TV throughout his rehab.

Do you think the company will go as far as to replace Elton Prince on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...