26-year-old WWE Superstar is out due to a separated shoulder - Reports

WWE SmackDown is heading for the Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit when the company hosts SummerSlam. Unfortunately, a new report stated that Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince will be out of action due to a separated shoulder.

Earlier this year, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson ended their fabulous run on the developmental brand and were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual draft. Pretty Deadly had a hot start to their career on the main roster after getting multiple wins over The Brawling Brutes.

According to PWInsider, Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly will be out of action as he suffered a separated shoulder. The nature of the injury was not mentioned, but Prince was spotted wearing a sling during his recent match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

"Last night on WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince was sporting his arm in a sling. It has confirmed Prince has suffered a separated shoulder. There is no word how long he will be out." [H/T - PWInsider]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Wishing a speedy recovery Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince has suffered a separated shoulder (PWInsider).Wishing a speedy recovery

It will be interesting to see when Prince fully recovers and returns to in-ring action.

Pretty Deadly recently challenged the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

Last year, Pretty Deadly came to the United States and received new names on the developmental brand. In their debut match, Prince and Wilson became the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Later, they once again won the titles and unified them with the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, the duo was unable to beat The New Day and lost the titles at NXT Deadline.

Earlier this year, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson made their main roster move and joined Friday Night SmackDown. The duo immediately rose to the top and became the new number-one contenders for the Tag Team titles.

Pretty Deadly faced Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in London for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, the duo was unable to win the titles but had a great showing ahead of Money in the Bank.

What are your thoughts on Pretty Deadly's main roster run? Sound off in the comment section below.