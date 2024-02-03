33-year-old former champion to be forced to defend his wife against Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential swerve

Logan Paul is looking for a new challenger for his championship and he could have found one on WWE SmackDown this week since he managed to get on the wrong side of Bianca Belair when the two stars approached Nick Aldis.

Paul made it clear that she wasn't on his level and his issues were more pressing than her desire to be part of WrestleMania, which led to an argument between the two stars.

Montez Ford isn't the kind of man who will be happy to see his wife disrespected and since the two stars have their Love & WWE series to promote, this would be the perfect time for them to begin working together on the blue brand again.

Ford is currently part of a team with Angelo Dawkins and Bobby Lashley, and whilst the trio have their hands full with The Final Testament, it's hard to see Ford turning down the chance to battle for the United States Championship.

Logan Paul wants a new WWE challenger and made it clear that it can't be Kevin Owens

Logan Paul and Kevin Owens have had a lengthy rivalry on WWE TV that dates back to his first WWE appearance, and it seems that he has finally called an end to their issues.

Owens was disqualified back at Royal Rumble this past weekend after taking Paul's brass knuckles and using them as his own weapon, but he then went on to assault him after the match.

It seems like their issues are far from over but with WWE Elimination Chamber on the horizon, Paul wanted a new challenger and someone like Montez Ford would be happy to compete for a mid-card title.

Ford has never held singles gold and given the way he has recently been praised by Triple H, he would be the perfect person to be pushed whilst his new series is trending online so that WWE is also given free promotion for the show.

Do you think Montez Ford is the right person to challenge Logan Paul for his United States Championship?

