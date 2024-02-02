Triple H heavily praises real-life popular WWE couple; promotes brand-new show

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania 40 after a successful Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in January 2024. Recently, Chief Content Officer Triple H heavily praised a real-life popular couple and promoted their brand-new show.

Last year, it was revealed that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford would star in their reality television show called Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. Both superstars shot for the show last year during the build-up to WrestleMania 39.

Triple H recently took to X/Twitter to heavily praise Bianca Belair and Montez Ford after the release of their show and promoted the brand-new reality show ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

"Excited for you to see the @BiancaBelairWWE & @MontezFordWWE that all of us at @WWE are so fortunate to know behind the scenes. Not only are they incredible athletes and bonafide Superstars, but they’re also two of the best human beings you’ll meet. See for yourself...#LoveAndWWE: Bianca & Montez is now streaming on @hulu."

You can check out Triple H's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The two superstars have worked under Triple H's creative leadership since their days on the developmental brand. Today, eight episodes of their show were released on Hulu.

WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are ready to take on The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 40

The Judgment Day has dominated Monday Night RAW, and the stable acquired gold on multiple occasions. Currently, Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, and Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

However, no superstar has come close to dethroning the champions of the red brand. While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble, Montez Ford said that he would like to team up with Belair to take on The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 40 for their titles. The EST agreed with her real-life husband by stating:

"That would be a really cool scenario. There's no answer to The Judgment Day right now and if they are going to go against The Judgment Day and if I choose Rhea [Ripley], why not just do it together?"

You can check out the full podcast below:

Unfortunately, Bianca Belair did not win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins are feuding with The Final Testament on Friday Night SmackDown.

Currently, the card for WrestleMania 40 has not been finalized after multiple injuries and controversies around notable stars. It will be interesting to see what Belair and Ford will do next on the blue brand heading into Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What are your thoughts on Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's new reality show? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.