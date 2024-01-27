Real-life popular WWE couple are ready to take on Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstars are gearing up for the biggest event of the year, with WrestleMania 40 less than ten weeks away. Recently, a popular real-life couple spoke about the possibility of going after Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day at the Grandest Stage of Them All for their titles.

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are one of the most popular WWE couples in recent times. The two superstars have interacted on-screen on weekly television, but fans haven't seen them work together on the product as a unit for a while.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Ford discussed the possibility of going after The Judgment Day and their titles at WrestleMania 40. He also added that he would like Belair to win the rumble match and go after Mami:

"And who knows? They have someone who's attached to their group who's the Women's World Champion. She's also part of them. Someone [Bianca Belair] is in the Royal Rumble... And when she wins, not if, she has a choice to make, and if she chooses Rhea [Ripley]..."

Belair added that she would be ready to go after Mami and the faction alongside Ford and his group for the titles:

"That would be a really cool, scenario. There's no answer to The Judgment Day right now and if they are going to go against The Judgment Day and if I choose Rhea [Ripley], why not just do it together?" (From 35:43 to 36:30)

In 2021, the duo were in a mixed tag team match against The Dirty Dawgs and Bayley on Friday Night SmackDown.

Former WWE Women's Champion wants to face The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley's dominant reign as WWE Women's World Champion seems unstoppable. However, many challengers have already lined up as they want to face Mami.

Speaking on Strutting From Gorilla, Becky Lynch made her intentions clear for WrestleMania 40 as she wants to face Rhea Ripley at the event for the WWE Women's World Championship:

"That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]." (From 4:20 to 4:52)

It will be interesting to see which WWE superstar faces Mami at the event.

