33-year-old former champion to join Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura against the MFT? Exploring the possibility

This week's episode of SmackDown saw the return of Tama Tonga and join the MFT. The heel faction attacked Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura, who answered Zayn's open challenge for the United States Championship. This resulted in the bout ending in a no-contest.Given this situation, Sami and Nakamura might seek to get their revenge on the heel faction. Moreover, Solo Sikoa and his crew might not be done with the chaos, especially now that Tama Tonga has returned as its newest member. Given this situation, a former champion might join the babyfaces against the MFT.Jacob Fatu is the former champion in question. The 33-year-old has a storied history with MFT on SmackDown. He has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with the villainous faction before going on hiatus.The Samoan Werewolf previously betrayed Solo Sikoa at the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match before losing his United States Championship to Sikoa at Night of Champions.While it seems that Fatu has shifted his attention to Drew McIntyre after making his return two weeks ago, there is a possibility that he could still help Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura against the MFT on the blue brand, as part of a blockbuster storyline.However, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait and see how things play out next week on SmackDown.The MFT could challenge the Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team ChampionshipHaving successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits on this week's episode of SmackDown, Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) might be set to face their next challenger for the title.Following the return of Tama Tonga during the show, the MFT faced off against the Wyatt Sicks after retaining their tag team championship against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. This has now raised speculation among many that the villainous faction might come after the title soon.If this happens, the showdown between the two factions will be nothing short of a blockbuster, as fans would be excited to see who secures the victory at the end.However, while this could be a hint, it is angle speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see if the company will eventually book the match between the two factions.