33-year-old New Japan wrestler may debut at Clash at the Castle in the new Bloodline

The Bloodline is taking interesting shape under the guidance of Solo Sikoa who has added two new family members. Tama Tonga joined the group days after WrestleMania XL and Tanga Loa made his presence felt at Backlash helping the Bloodline defeat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

While the group looks strong and stacked, The Bloodline may not yet be done, in terms of adding members to their group. This new member could come in the form of Haku's third son in Hikuleo at Clash at the Castle and here is why.

WWE is interested in signing him

Under the new regime, the company is open to signing a variety of superstars from any part of the world, if that superstar adds value to the product. According to a report from Fightful Select, the son of Haku was in talks with WWE and even considered joining the company.

However, he decided to not join for now and continue in Japan. Reportedly, his contract is up in June 2024. The company could pull him in and add him to the Bloodline.

Hikuleo is keeping an eye on WWE and the Bloodline

At Backlash, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens had the upper hand against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in their street fight. Tanga Loa came back and brought the contest in the Bloodline's favor.

Expand Tweet

Post the show, Hikuleo reacted to Backlash's moment on Twitter. The reaction looks like he is keeping an eager eye on how his family is running things around on SmackDown and especially within the Bloodline. There is a possibility he could be keeping an eye on all activities and then make his debut at Clash at the Castle to join The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa will want to stack the numbers against Roman Reigns

Given the menace Solo Sikoa is causing, Roman Reigns surely will be back to take control of his Bloodline and the WWE. The former Undisputed Champion will return, most likely, reuniting with the Usos to take on the the newly formed Bloodline.

With both factions having three men each, an equal playing field could favor the Tribal Chief and his cousins. The addition of Hikuelo could give Solo the numbers gain in the contest against the original Bloodline.

Clash at the Castle seems the perfect destination for the debut of the Bloodline's potential new member. With his contract reportedly expiring in June 2024, it will be a few days apart from the Clash at the Castle event in Scotland. The Samoans joining The Bloodline will add a whole new to their generational storyline.

