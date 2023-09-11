33-year-old has the perfect opportunity to prove himself to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

A 33-year-old superstar has the perfect chance to prove himself to The Judgment Day tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback last weekend. The Eradicator emerged victorious after Dominik Mysterio provided a distraction. On this past Monday's episode of RAW, Rodriguez announced that she will be getting a rematch for the Women's World Championship tomorrow night, and Dominik Mysterio will be banned from ringside.

JD McDonagh has been trying to weasel his way into The Judgment Day as of late and presented Damain Priest with a custom Money in the Bank briefcase this past Monday night on RAW. Raquel Rodriguez could believe that she has evened the odds now that Dominik Mysterio is barred from ringside, but JD McDonagh could have other plans.

McDonagh could view the Women's World Championship match tomorrow night as an opportunity to prove himself to The Judgment Day. Balor and Priest have gotten back on the same page after capturing the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Payback, and the group could be more open to adding a new member.

McDonagh could showcase that he is willing to do anything for the group by helping Rhea Ripley retain her Women's World Championship tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley sends a message to JD McDonagh following WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley sent a message to JD McDonagh following last week's episode of RAW.

McDonagh took to social media after WWE RAW last week and shared an image of himself presenting Damian Priest with a custom Money in the Bank briefcase. The 33-year-old noted that he is "a friend of a friend," and Ripley reacted to his post.

Rhea Ripley warned McDonagh to take baby steps and not to push it if he wants to eventually join The Judgment Day.

"Don’t push it. Baby steps," she wrote.

There appeared to be tension within the faction after Damian Priest captured the Money in the Bank contract on July 1st. However, that appears to be water under the bridge now that Priest and Balor are the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Only time will tell if the issues within the group pop up once again when Damian Priest finally attempts to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for a title shot.

