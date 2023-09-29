33-year-old's career "can sky-rocket" after WWE release, EC3 predicts (Exclusive)

EC3 believes several released talents could have bright futures following their departures from WWE, including Riddick Moss.

Moss recently received his release from the company alongside his real-life fiancée, Emma. The 33-year-old is best known for his alliance and rivalry with Baron Corbin. He also held the 24/7 Championship for 40 days in 2020.

EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion praised Moss and tipped him to succeed wherever he wrestles next:

"Hell of an athlete, hell of a dude," EC3 said. "I haven't been paying attention to what he's been doing, whatever thing, but I think him going away might be one of the better things for him. I know him as a person and a personality. With the freedom to try to create himself, if he just doesn't do, 'Hi, I'm former Riddick Moss,' if he does something his own that's him, I think he can sky-rocket." [22:11 – 22:39]

In the video above, EC3 offered to defend his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Dolph Ziggler in Cleveland, Ohio.

Vince Russo reacts to Emma's WWE exit

Before returning to WWE in 2022, Emma produced arguably some of her best performances in IMPACT Wrestling under her real name, Tenille Dashwood.

Vince Russo believes WWE failed to get the best out of Emma since her return to the company:

"I'm not that familiar with them, bro, because you know I don't watch SmackDown. I know Emma because she came in and out so many times. I mean, with what I saw of Emma, man, there was just really nothing that stood out, so could she have been expendable? Absolutely." [22:48 – 23:08]

Russo also predicted what the future might hold for Emma's former NXT ally Dana Brooke.

